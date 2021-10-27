A bronze statue of a cockerel that's been kept at Cambridge University for over a century will be returned to Nigeria in a historic ceremony on Wednesday.

The artefact, known as "okukor", was stolen in a raid by British soldiers in 1897 and was then given to Jesus College by the father of a student in 1905.

The college set up a special group in 2019 to investigate any potential historical links to the slave trade, and they recommended that the statue should be given back.

Later that year, the college said that it “became the first institution in the world to announce its decision to return a Benin Bronze”.

The statue was removed from display at the college in 2016.

On Wednesday, it will be returned to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments in a ceremony at the college, attended by delegates from the commission and Benin.

The cockerel will now be handed back to Nigeria. Credit: PA

“We are indeed very pleased and commend Jesus College for taking this lead in making restitution for the plunder that occurred in Benin in 1897," His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II said.

"We truly hope that others will expedite the return of our artworks which in many cases are of religious importance to us."

Master of Jesus College Sonita Alleyne said handing the statue back was the "right thing to do."

“This is the right thing to do out of respect for the unique heritage and history of this artefact," she said.

"Since we took the decision to return the bronze following the college's Legacy of Slavery Working Party's extensive research, many organisations have followed in our footsteps."