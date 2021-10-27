Former Ipswich Town midfielder having tests in hospital

Former England and Ipswich Town midfielder Kieron Dyer is undergoing tests in hospital.

He is currently the under 23s manager at the Suffolk club.

He was forced to withdraw from the Channel 4 show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after he suffered a collapsed lung.

The club hasn't said if the tests are related to that injury.

In a statement Ipswich Town said everyone at the club sends him their best wishes:

The statement in full:

The Club can confirm that Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer is currently undertaking tests in hospital. Everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club sends their best wishes to Kieron at this time. We ask everyone to respect Kieron’s privacy, and we will be making no further comment on the matter.