'Miracle' cat who survived being hit by bus in Luton finds purr-fect new home

A cat who made a miracle recovery after being hit by a bus in Luton has found her purr-fect new home.

Four-year-old Trudie suffered major head injuries in the incident back in March.

Despite witnesses trying to help, the stray cat initially ran off, but RSPCA staff and volunteers eventually managed to track her down 16 days later.

Her injuries were so severe she was unable to eat, and she was quickly rushed to a local vet to have her damaged eye removed and her jaw wired back together.

"It's a miracle that she'd survived with those horrific injuries, especially as they'd left her unable to eat," Mona Jorgensen, the deputy manager of the RSPCA’s Southridge Animal Centre, said.

“After her surgery she was fed via a tube for the first week and then, when she came to our cattery, we slowly weaned her back onto normal food and helped her start walking again.

“We all spent so much time with Trudie and she had a special place in all of our hearts. After everything we’d been through, we knew we needed to find her the most amazing home.”

Trudie and new owners Dennis and Shirley. Credit: RSPCA

Vets spent the next six months nursing her back to health and named her Trudie - after St Gertrude, the Patron Saint of Cats.

After she was fit and well again, a search was launched to find her a new home and she has now been taken in by animal-lovers Dennis Hooper and Shirley Carter from Hertfordshire.

“She is smashing; she absolutely loves fuss and is a really sweetie. She is progressing really well. She loves to spend time in the sunny conservatory; she has her own chair, two armchairs and a settee to choose from so she moves around to snooze in different spots," Dennis said.

“When she was rescued she was in such a state and was really emaciated as she’d not eaten for 16 days but now she’s getting a bit porky so we’re having to cut her food back a bit!”