Norfolk business owner worried "new economic era comes with new costs"

Kevin Huggins the owner of a Fushion hair salon in Gorleston in Norfolk is one of many businessmen who have had their eye on the Chancellor's Budget announcement.

Kevin is worried that this new economic era comes with new costs. "The add-on costs on top of the minimum wage, national insurance is now going up, you've got tax, you've got pensions."

"I really feel for businesses in the future because I cannot see how businesses down the line - salons all over the country - will be able to take on new staff and employ new staff."

Bugdet 2021 Key points:

An increase in public spending, higher wages, and higher-skilled jobs - among the promises that were given in Chancellor Rishi Sunak's budget.

Addressing the Commons, he promised "a new economy post covid" which would leave fewer people unemployed and more people earning higher wages, with millions of pounds being allocated towards projects in the east. So what can we expect?

In the Universal Credit system, changes in the so-called taper rate will mean claimants who work will keep more of their benefit.

A shake-up in the alcohol tax system will see stronger drinks taxed more and weaker drinks less.

Air passenger duty on flights within the UK will be cut while duty on long-haul flights will be increased.

A planned rise in fuel duty has been cancelled - the twelfth consecutive annual freeze.

There was also confirmation of previously announced measures such as the minimum wage for workers aged 23 and over going up to £9.50 an hour with similar rises for younger workers.

And the Chancellor is planning to spend just under £6 billion to tackle NHS waiting lists that have worsened during the pandemic.

