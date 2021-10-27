Students across the East boycott nightclubs amid rise in drink spiking

Across the East, students are opting for a 'night in', in a campaign to boycott nightclubs in response to a recent rise in cases of drink spiking.

The 'Night In campaign' is calling for venues to do more to tackle the increase in cases.

Norfolk police confirmed they received six reports of incidents over the weekend where members of the public believe they were either spiked or injected. More details on this story People heading out to pubs and clubs across Norfolk are being urged to be vigilant amid concerns over spiking by injection. There were five incidents at three separate venues in the Prince Of Wales Road area of Norwich, and one incident at a premises in the King Street area of Great Yarmouth. Detectives are currently investigating these incidents and enquiries are ongoing. Back to top

Students in Cambridge will be joining the boycott on Wednesday night.

Emmanuel College will be putting on a film instead, all proceeds will go to charities.

They have made an Instagram page to outline why they will be taking part.

People are boycotting nights out to retaliate against the clubbing industry’s non-existent response to the increase in spiking going on, and even more disturbingly, the rise of spiking via injection within clubs and bars. There is an irony in the fact that in order to protest the removal of our freedoms and safety in clubs, we are removing ourselves from them. Emma Night In Instagram

Other universities across the region will be taking part throughout the next week on the following dates: