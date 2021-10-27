Students across the East boycott nightclubs amid rise in drink spiking
Across the East, students are opting for a 'night in', in a campaign to boycott nightclubs in response to a recent rise in cases of drink spiking.
The 'Night In campaign' is calling for venues to do more to tackle the increase in cases.
Norfolk police confirmed they received six reports of incidents over the weekend where members of the public believe they were either spiked or injected.
People heading out to pubs and clubs across Norfolk are being urged to be vigilant amid concerns over spiking by injection.
There were five incidents at three separate venues in the Prince Of Wales Road area of Norwich, and one incident at a premises in the King Street area of Great Yarmouth.
Detectives are currently investigating these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.
Students in Cambridge will be joining the boycott on Wednesday night.
Emmanuel College will be putting on a film instead, all proceeds will go to charities.
They have made an Instagram page to outline why they will be taking part.
Other universities across the region will be taking part throughout the next week on the following dates:
Ipswich: @ipswichnightin - 29 October
Luton - 29 October
Hertfordshire: @memefordshire - 3 November
Northampton: @northamptonnightin - 3 November
Norwich: @girlsnightinnorwich - 4 November