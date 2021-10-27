Woman dies following collision in Cambridge

A woman has died following a collision in Cambridge on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 6pm on the guided busway near Sedley Taylor Road and involved a pedestrian and a guided busway bus.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s from Cambridge, died at the scene.

The driver of the bus was not hurt and remained at the scene. It is not know if there were any passengers on the bus at the time.

Police are appealing for witnesses, footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.