Campaigners call for action on raw sewage dumped in waterways

Play video

Watch this video report by our reporter Wesley Smith

The musician and environmental campaigner, Feargal Sharkey, says the Government has lost its way on how to deal with the growing problem of raw sewage being dumped into waterways.

It comes after MPs voted against an amendment to the Environment Act for enhanced legal duties on water companies to act.

Mr Sharkey says the current laws just need to be enforced more strictly and is calling on the water companies to spend more to tackle the problem.

Two and a half miles of chalk streams in Hertfordshire had turned into a stagnant green pond. Now it's all turned around. We put the water back. Mother Nature is an incredibly powerful machine. Feargal Sharkey, Musician and environmental campaigner

Feargal Sharkey has fought a long campaign to get a stretch of water in Stanstead Abbots near Harlow clean and brimming with life again.

He says the Government has missed opportunities to act.

The answer is actually very simple. Do we need this bill and this legislation? No. What we need is existing legislation enforced. Feargal Sharkey, Musician and environmental campaigner

The industry regulator, Ofwat has called on water companies to significantly reduce storm overflows and spell out how they will do it.

The group, Surfers Against Sewage cite Hunstanton Beach in Norfolk as an area of concern both for human health and for wildlife, especially after heavy rainfall.

Anglian Water has said how they are dealing with the issue.

In the next five years we'll be spending 800 million on protecting and enhancing our environment and part of that money does go to tackling CSOs. This isn't a new issue for us, we've been tackling them for years by investing, targeting that investment where we can have the most environmental benefit and we'll absolutely keep on doing that. And we'll keep working to put things right for the future. Regan Harris, Anglian Water

The Government admit the amount of sewage discharged by water companies into rivers is unacceptable and say water companies face stiff penalties for failing to comply with regulations.

They say they are working towards legislation to transform how to protect and clean water.