Five arrests after four men stabbed in Norwich

Five men have been arrested after four men were found with stab wounds in Norwich.

They were all taken to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital for treatment. Two of those are in a critical condition while the other two men have serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called the scene at a property in Hemming Way shortly after 5pm following reports of a stabbing.

They found a man in his 20s inside the property with knife wounds.

About 15 minutes later, a further call was received from the ambulance service reporting that three men had been found on Marriott's Way, near to Barker Street, with stab wounds.

Cordons were put in place around the area and police are asking for anyone with information to get in contact with them.