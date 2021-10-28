Play video

An investigation's underway after a patient died in an ambulance while waiting outside the A and E department at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The patient had been waiting for about an hour when they suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

The hospital says it happened on the evening of Sunday 24 October and they were dealing with what they're calling an "extremely busy night".

A spokesperson said the patient had: "remained in the ambulance, due to significant pressures on A&E".

The patient was assessed by a registered nurse when they arrived at the hospital around 10 pm.

The hospital said just before 11 pm the patient had a cardiac arrest and died.

The Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust issued a statement saying: "[The patient] was assessed by a registered nurse on arrival and remained in the ambulance, due to significant pressures on A&E, where they were monitored by paramedics.

"Our Emergency Department staff supported the paramedics when the patient’s condition deteriorated, but sadly they died following a cardiac arrest.

"An investigation has now been launched and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.”

East of England Ambulance Service statement said: "The Trust has begun an inquiry to see if any lessons can be learned from this incident.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the patient’s family and would invite them to contact us directly to discuss the case."

Paramedic and Unison branch chairman Glenn Carrington warns situations like this could become much more common because the system is broken due to years of cut backs and Brexit.

He said: "Five or six hours in the back of an ambulance is now I believe going to be the reality. We don't have the staff, we don't have the beds.

"People in the NHS do our job because we care, and when we can't do that care it hurts, it hurts really badly."