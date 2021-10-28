Play video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Russell Hookey

The UK's new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough arrived in London today (Oct 28) ahead of it's maiden voyage to the Antarctic.

The ship is operated by the Cambridge based British Antarctic Survey and it's been moored in Harwich, Essex for the last few weeks while preparations have been made for it's first trip.

Sir David Attenborough ship symbolises a commitment to studying the effects of global warming Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ahead of the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow showcasing the UK's polar research ship the RSS Sir David Attenborough is seen as hugely significant.

The ship is being used as a platform for international scientific advisors to reiterate the importance of action to address climate change

It symbolises a national commitment to studying the effects of global warming on the antarctic.

The new vessel also represents a huge leap forward for the British Antarctic Survey in the facilities it offers.

The polar research ship is named after Sir David Attenborough Credit: PA Media

The polar research ship is named after the TV naturalist and presenter Sir David Attenborough.

Back in 2016, in an online poll the public voted to call the ship "Boaty McBoatface" but it was overruled by ministers.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough is one of the most advanced polar research vessels in the world Credit: ITV News Anglia

The commissioning of the RRS Sir David Attenborough is part of a major Government investment in polar infrastructure.

This £200m commitment represents the Government‘s largest investment in polar science since the 1980s.

Data from the Sir David Attenborough will determine just how quickly our world is changing and allow experts based in this region to model the likely long term consequences of that change.