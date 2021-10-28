Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper.

A thirteen-year-old girl from Mildenhall got more than she bargained for when she decided to go metal detecting with her Dad.

Milly Hardwick couldn't believe her eyes when she stumbled across a bronze age axe hoard in a field near Royston.

I was shocked, I almost fainted, I was like dad I'm going to faint! I remember sprinting up the field, I was holding my little bag and my hat at the same time, it was amazing! Milly Hardwick

Experts think the artifacts date back to 1300 BC.

Her finds so far have earned her a spot on the front page of The Searcher magazine, and she's already building up quite a reputation.

There's been times when people have gone 'Oh no, she's here, we might as well go home now and there's been a couple of digs they've been on since she found the hoard and when she's got out the van people have given her a round of applause. It's massive, massive, some people detect for forty, fifty years and don't find anything like that. Claire Hardwick, Milly's mum

Milly goes on organised digs with her Dad and Grandad - with the landowner's permission and she rarely comes back empty handed.

What we're going to do - we're going to try and find gold, that's the one thing we're aiming for and when we do, we're going to do a little dance. Millie

Unsurprisingly - Milly wants to be an archaeologist when she's older but for now - her hunt for buried treasure continues.