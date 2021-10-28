Suffolk teen finds bronze axe thought to be thousands of years old whilst metal detecting
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper.
A thirteen-year-old girl from Mildenhall got more than she bargained for when she decided to go metal detecting with her Dad.
Milly Hardwick couldn't believe her eyes when she stumbled across a bronze age axe hoard in a field near Royston.
Experts think the artifacts date back to 1300 BC.
Her finds so far have earned her a spot on the front page of The Searcher magazine, and she's already building up quite a reputation.
Milly goes on organised digs with her Dad and Grandad - with the landowner's permission and she rarely comes back empty handed.
Unsurprisingly - Milly wants to be an archaeologist when she's older but for now - her hunt for buried treasure continues.