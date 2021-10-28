Play video

A mother from Dunstable is urging pregnant women to get the vaccine after she caught coronavirus whilst she was carrying her twin girls.

Sultana Ashiq was rushed to hospital and her two children Eyeza and Amara were born two months premature, due to her being critically ill with Covid-19.

I was shouting at the doctors please do something and save me, save my babies… I felt like I was going to die. I didn't even know my babies are born. The other thing I didn't know I was transferred to another hospital which is miles away. Whatever is happening I am in a coma. I am in a different world. Sultana Ashiq

Sultana was left critically ill in hospital with Covid-19. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Unable to see her newborn twins and family for 41 days, her husband Nayeem says every day was a struggle.

It was probably the darkest of my life that I have ever experienced. I would never want to experience something like this again. I was tested positive as well, so I couldn't leave home. My daughters were born, I couldn't go to see them. Home was like a prison. Nayeem Ashiq

Doctors say getting the vaccine is the best way to protect mothers and their babies.

According to the NHS, a fifth of the most critically ill COVID-19 patients in the UK are pregnant women who have not been vaccinated. And that's leading to renewed calls for them to get the jab.

I'm not here to scare people so it's fair to say that 2/3 of pregnant women won't have any symptoms at all but we also know if you do get Covid-19 you're twice as likely to have a still birth and twice as likely to have a premature birth. Dr Gary Howsam

Whilst Sultana got better, and is now enjoying normal family life, she doesn't want anyone to go through what she had to.