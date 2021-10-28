Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Callum Fairhurst.
A mother from Dunstable is urging pregnant women to get the vaccine after she caught coronavirus whilst she was carrying her twin girls.
Sultana Ashiq was rushed to hospital and her two children Eyeza and Amara were born two months premature, due to her being critically ill with Covid-19.
Unable to see her newborn twins and family for 41 days, her husband Nayeem says every day was a struggle.
According to the NHS, a fifth of the most critically ill COVID-19 patients in the UK are pregnant women who have not been vaccinated. And that's leading to renewed calls for them to get the jab.
Whilst Sultana got better, and is now enjoying normal family life, she doesn't want anyone to go through what she had to.