Play video

Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

The world's oldest living Test cricketer is preparing to toast her 110th birthday - and she puts her incredible innings down to red wine, yoga and "staying happy".

Eileen Ash, who will move to ten past her century tomorrow, continues to astound her family, friends and carers at St John's House in Norwich.

"When I met her I literally thought the year of her birth can't be right," said Well-being Manager Fiona Mawby.

"She was walking down the corridor, arms open to everybody as soon as she came here. It just makes your day, you go home happy.

"She loves red wine and she loves yoga. All she says to me is 'be happy'. That's exactly what she is.

She brings joy to everybody in the home. Fiona Mawby, Well-being Manager

Eileen has lived through two world wars, starred for England at cricket in the 1930s and 40s and even worked for MI6.

Until a few years ago, she still did yoga twice a week and could be seen driving her yellow Mini around Norwich.

Her carers describe her as "cheeky" - and she's still partial to a glass of red wine.

Eileen Ash with her test cap and a bat signed by Sir Don Bradman. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"She comes out with the funniest things," said carer Chloe Parker.

"She tells you all of her stories - and some of those stories you'd probably never get to hear first hand in your life - so it's a brilliant experience."

Eileen has now had so much correspondence with the Queen that you might consider them pen pals. The latest royal well-wishes arrived this morning.

On Saturday 30 October she will celebrate surrounded by friends, family, carers and prized possessions - her test cap and the bat signed for her by Aussie great Sir Don Bradman in 1949.

Her carers have even organised for a special bat to be made - engraved with the message: "Eileen Ash: 110 not out".

Her remarkable innings is surely one even "the Don" would have been proud of.