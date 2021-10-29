North Northamptonshire Council has promised to refund everybody who will face bank charges as a result of an error that meant that council tax payments were taken from residents in Wellingborough four days early.

The council says they have been working with their bank to arrange a refund before this weekend for all people who had their council tax direct debit withdrawal taken earlier than they had planned.

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of the Council, said: "We cannot apologise enough for this payment being taken early and any distress which may have been caused.

"We have arranged a refund for those affected and for the money to be taken out in the usual way on the original scheduled date of 1 November.

I have requested that a review takes place urgently to ensure that this does not happen again but our first priority is to ensure residents are aware of the situation and do not worry unduly. Cllr Jason Smithers

The council have also said that they will make sure that no one is financially disadvantaged from the error.

Cllr Smithers continued: "I would urge anyone who has a concern or is suffering from financial difficulty as a result of the early collection to make contact with us and we will help you through the process to ensure no one is left out of pocket."