Lifesaving equipment 'presumed stolen' from Essex beaches

A spate of lifebelts and lifesaving equipment at beaches in Essex have gone missing in the last few weeks.

Tendring District Council say orange lifebelts have gone missing and are presumed to be stolen - with Dovercourt being the worst affected area.

They say it costs taxpayers money to replace and removing them could create a life-threatening situation.

£60 Cost to replace each lifebelt

The council has over 80 lifebelt stations along the entire stretch of the Tendring coastline.

The rings are used by TDC’s beach patrol and members of the public if a person gets into difficulty in the sea.

We take coastal safety very seriously, you never know when a lifebelt might be needed by someone who may get into difficulty in the sea. This is why lifebelts are stationed at regular intervals along the coast and we make sure that they are maintained on their station, it is not acceptable that some people think that stealing them is an ok thing to do. Cllr Alex Porter, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Tourism at TDC

The council has said if there is evidence of tampering with the equipment, they will look to prosecute the offenders as it is a criminal offence.