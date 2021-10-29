A Luton man has been sentenced after using an imitation firearm to rob a teenage boy in broad daylight in a Dunstable park.

Ummair Hussain, 20, was sentenced to three years and nine months in a young offender’s institution after using a BB gun to threaten and rob a 14-year-old boy.

At around 1pm on 21 August 2020, Hussain approached the victim in Grove House Gardens, near the Grove Theatre, as he sat in the park.

He ordered the teenager to hand over his gold chain and bluetooth speaker.

Police were called after the boy returned home, and later the same day officers arrested Hussain and seized the imitation firearm.

PC Jordan Lancaster, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “This was a cowardly robbery with Hussain using an imitation firearm to take an innocent young man’s personal belongings in a completely unprovoked attack.

“Despite the clear evidence, Hussain continued to plead his innocence and I’m glad that a jury found him guilty of this really serious offence.

“As a force we are committed to ensuring our communities are safe from gun crime and will continue to treat such offenders robustly, while also working alongside partners to prevent incidents like this happening in the first place.”