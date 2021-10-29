Police are encouraging people to look out for their vulnerable neighbours this weekend as officers prepare for a busy Halloween across the county.

Halloween weekend is one of the force's busiest nights of the year, with increased reports to police of things like anti-social behaviour, fireworks and suspicious behaviour.

Bedfordshire Police will be carrying out p patrols throughout the weekend, as well as continuing to deal with reports of other offences.

The force is encouraging people to be mindful of the more vulnerable members of the community, and urging anyone who is planning to trick-or-treat or go out for a night out to remain respectful of others.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy, the Head of Local Policing at Bedfordshire Police, said: "Please remember that not everyone celebrates Halloween, and we would advise only visiting people you know, and avoid houses that are not clearly decorated for the celebration, or if the house displays a do not disturb sign. Remember to respect your neighbours.

Throughout the upcoming week we can expect increased number of pedestrians, especially young children, in the evenings trick or treating in their neighbourhood. With shorter and darker days, please drive extra carefully to prevent tragedy, and remember to never drive having consumed alcohol or drugs. Chief Superintendent John Murphy, the Head of Local Policing at Bedfordshire Police

“If you are planning a night out with your friends please stick to your limits, and remember that alcohol is not an excuse for anti-social and violent behaviour, your fun night might end up in police custody.

“In terms of safety, plan your night ahead and ensure you plan your route home. Always remember that a person incapacitated by alcohol or drugs is not able to give consent and engaging in sexual activity with them is a crime.

“We would encourage residents to be mindful when picking up the phone to report incidents. Halloween is a time of significant additional demand for us, so please only use 999 in a genuine emergency, such as when the crime is still ongoing or a person is in immediate danger. If your call is not urgent, please consider using the webchat service, or reporting online.

“We will take all reports seriously and any actions such as anti-social behaviour or violence can result in formal action.”