Suffolk born singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has released his fourth solo studio album, Equals.

The chart-topping superstar, 30, released =, or Equals, on Friday. His last solo record being 2017’s Divide, which featured ‘Castle on the Hill’ based on Framlingham’s castle.

It is among the year's most highly anticipated music releases and includes the UK number one singles Shivers and Bad Habits.

The album comes after Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica the following year.

Ahead of the release of =, the singer-songwriter spoke to Zane Lowe for an interview, conducting the chat from home after announcing on October 24 he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Explaining the record's background, Sheeran said:

There are so many things that have happened in my life and I feel. but I feel very reborn in my 30s, my view of the world is different. I think having my mate die and realise that tomorrow isn't promised and every day is actually a real joy to be around, because I spent a lot of time moping about things in my 20s and finding reasons to be upset. Now there's just so much joy in my life. Ed Sheeran

