Essex Police say they've arrested ten people after Insulate Britain activists walked towards oncoming traffic on the M25.

The group said the decision to stop sitting in the middle of roads to block vehicles had been made following "feedback" that many drivers were frustrated by their actions.

So instead demonstrators entered the carriageway near Junction 28 and 29 of the motorway, intending to walk down the white lines marking traffic lanes.

A spokesperson for the group, who gave his name as Biff, said safety was "paramount" and the protests would not have proceeded if cars did not slow down sufficiently.

"The intention is to enter the carriageway and walk towards the oncoming traffic along the white lines," he told the PA news agency prior to the protest.

"If cars don't slow down and are hurtling along at full speed then we will be on the hard shoulder wearing our hi-vis with the banners."

He added: "We've had feedback that people are frustrated that they spent time in traffic queues.

"This is like a rolling traffic queue, so we'll move, and once they get to the front they will be able to move on. We're not planning to stop traffic but it could slow down to five miles an hour."

But Essex Police responded quickly to the incident and the activists were removed from the road.

Not only will incidents of this nature be frustrating for road users trying to reach their destination, walking into fast moving traffic is extremely dangerous. I’d like to thank road users today for their patience and understanding. You’ve helped us to clear the area quickly, to keep people safe, minimise disruption, and keep Essex moving. Chief Inspector Lee Devall

Activists have now blocked roads on 17 days since September 13, causing misery for drivers stuck in long queues of traffic.