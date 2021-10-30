Cambridgeshire to be given extra support amid rising Covid-19 cases

Play video

Jyoti Atri the area's joint Director of Public Health

Extra support is being given to Cambridgeshire to help to tackle the recent rise in Covid cases.

The Government has agreed for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough councils to become 'Enhanced Response Areas' from Monday 1 November.

Rising rates in older people coupled with building pressures on local health and education services led to public health bosses in Cambridge and Peterborough to ask for the ‘enhanced response area’ status for at least five weeks from Monday- to bring down infection rates which are currently higher in most areas than seen in January’s peak.

So what does the ERA status mean?

It allows both councils to push for additional support to:

Accelerate and target 12-15 vaccination roll out to key areas and schools where infections are highest

Accelerate booster vaccinations for eligible groups who have had their second vaccination more than six months ago

Increase vaccination rate in areas with the lowest uptake

In addition, as part of ERA status the area will enter into further discussions with the DfE about additional measures it can use in schools, but in the meantime it will continue to:

Encourage secondary school teachers or pupils who are household contacts of positive cases to take daily LFT tests

Continue with advice given to schools before the half term that face coverings should be worn in secondary school communal areas, and that meetings happen virtually where possible

Encourage anyone who is a household contact of a positive case to take daily rapid tests, until a negative PCR test is received

The general population will also be advised to

wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed areas where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet’

get their vaccinations, test regularly and particularly before attending events, meet with others outside their households in well ventilated spaces and wash hands regularly and well

“A rising rate of infections particularly in our older population meant I had to make this application now,” said Jyoti Atri, Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“This increase starting to build in our 60+ age groups, coupled with low vaccination rates in some parts of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough – means pressure is building on our local health services. This is exacerbated by increased levels of COVID infections in the general population, and staff being unable to work because they are infected or isolating. If unchecked, this will also impact on health care for other non-Covid needs.

“If we all do more now - together we can reduce pressure before worst effects of winter really begin.”

“I am delighted and grateful that the Secretary of State has listened to our Director of Public Health’s request to take proportionate and measured steps now to reduce pressure on our local health and education services,” said Cllr Irene Walsh, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults and Health.

“Peterborough increasingly had higher infection rates than the East of England average, and than England in general, because of issues that we are all aware of including the type of major employment in the area and our demography.

“The last thing we want to do is move to even tighter restrictions as winter approaches – so by acting now, using our common sense and following the sensible measures we all know work we can make a difference."