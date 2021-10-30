Community comes together to fight climate change

A community coming together for the greater good. Here in Tollesbury they're full of ideas to make their area as green as possible.

Tollesbury Climate Partnership is teaching residents how to be save energy Credit: ITV News Anglia

"This is about collective action", says Juliet Heller from Tollesbury Climate Partnership. "We want to prioritise the things in the village we can do that can add up to make a big difference."

Sub groups are assessing at all sorts of issues in the village and surrounding area from nature, to food and transport. They have their own logo and even their own up-cycled t-shirts.

Energy efficient housing is a big part of the partnership's drive Credit: ITV News Anglia

One of the main drives is helping residents to make their homes more environmentally friendly and save energy. And Richard Beavan has lots of ideas.

"You can change from tungsten bulbs to LEDs, home insulation including double glazing and cavity walls, most importantly how we can all access government grants and moving away from oil central heating." Richard Beavan, Tollesbury Climate Partnership

Learning about the marine environment around the area Credit: ITV News Anglia

And as a coastal community, the marine environment is also a top priority.

"We're looking to ensure marine environment improves, for example seagrass restoration", explains Ian Marwood from the Marine Working Group. "We're looking at doing litter sweeps and protecting our navigation channels, looking at the effects of rising sea levels, storm damage and the effects on the sea bed."

This initiative is about getting the whole community involved. And dozens have already signed up. Now the hope is, the area, collectively, will make a big difference at the grassroots level.