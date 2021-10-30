Luton man kIlled his uncle in 'evil and frenzied' knife attack

A Luton man who killed his uncle in an “evil and frenzied” attack will serve at least 27 years in prison.

The victim, Michael Fletcher, suffered 47 separate injuries as a result of the attack by his nephew Steve Arnold in Luton in September 2020.

Arnold was handed a life sentence at the Old Bailey, having been convicted of murder in September. He'll serve a minimum of 27 years in prison.

A second man, Barry Gavin, 51, who lived with Arnold, was convicted of manslaughter and fraud and has been jailed for 15 years.

Barry Gavin Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Last year, on 30 September, Arnold set out from his house armed with a knife and was instructed by Gavin to rob Mr Fletcher and use the money to buy alcohol.

Once inside Mr Fletcher’s home, Arnold launched his vicious attack, causing 47 separate injuries.

Gavin attempted to cover his tracks by calling police and reporting that Arnold had attacked Mr Fletcher – but still played an influential role in the events that followed.

During the trial, the court heard that Gavin had encouraged Arnold to carry out the attack and “do him over” and even after Arnold’s arrest, he continued to use the victim’s debit card.

The two men even went out drinking together around Luton following the murder, using money taken from Mr Flecther’s bank account.

On sentencing, the judge said that what Arnold had done was “evil and frenzied” and that Gavin had “taken advantage of and manipulated” Arnold.

Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said:

“Arnold and Gavin showed no remorse for their actions, and their blatant disregard for what had happened was evident as the pair were seen cheering and celebrating after the attack, whilst drinking alcohol purchased with the victim’s stolen bank card.

“Whilst the motivation was financial, we will never fully understand what led Arnold to launch such a vicious attack during the robbery. It is clear that he saw red, which the judge highlighted in her statement.

“Gavin’s role was also inexcusable in this horrible incident, as he manipulated and encouraged Arnold into serious violence and carrying out the robbery."