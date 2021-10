Stansted Airport: Passengers evacuated over 'suspicious' package

Passengers in the security area at Stansted Airport have been evacuated amid reports of a suspicious package.

Essex Police say a cordon has been set up after the package was found in the security area.

In a statement Essex Police said:

"We are currently on scene at Stansted Airport following concerns about a suspicious package in the security area. A cordon has been set up.

"Passengers have been evacuated from that area of the airport and everyone has been brought to a position of safety. Military explosive experts have been called to assess the package."

More to follow..