Dozens of Aston Martin Vanquish have descended on Newport Pagnell for what the brand claims is the world's 'largest gathering' ever of its kind.

Despite the windy weather enthusiasts drove from all over the country to share their passion with other petrol heads.

The model famously appeared in the 'Die Another Day' Bond film in which Pierce Brosnan takes on conflict diamond traders, North Korea, and also manages to traverse the slippy corridors of a villain-constructed ice palace, all in his trusted Vanquish.

The Vanquish does not come with guns as standard. Credit: ITV Anglia

It's such a special car, it was in the Bond films, it is the first car used with bonded aluminium architecture and carbon fibre, and today we will have the largest gathering of Aston Martin Vanquish, that's ever happened in the world, here at Newport Pagnell. Paul Spires, President, Aston Martin Works