Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from the outskirts of Norwich have now launched a murder investigation.

58 year old Diane Douglas, from Colton, was reported missing back on Thursday 21 October 2021 by family members who had lost contact with her for several years. They called the police after several attempts to contact her failed.

Since then police have been trying to trace her, but detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have now declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested in Wales on suspicion of her murder and is being brought back to Norfolk for questioning. Both parties were known to each other.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Matthew Connick, said:

“Although we hope to find Diane alive, we do believe it is highly likely that she has come to harm as she has not been seen for a significant period of time, we have therefore launched a murder investigation.

“A man has been arrested this evening and will be questioned in due course on suspicion of her murder. We have a team of officers searching her last known address in Colton and we expect this search to continue for a number of days. We would urge anyone who may have seen, known or has any information concerning Diane's disappearance to contact us.”