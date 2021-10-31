Weather disruption across the East

Strong winds and wet weather have caused disruption across the region today (31 October).

Trees falling on roads, damage to overhead cables on trains and poor conditions have all been reported.

Some people in Northamptonshire said they saw what looked like a ‘mini tornado’ sweeping through streets.

Anyone travelling to the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow from London on the train today may have experienced delays, with damage to overhead wires at Peterborough. Passengers were advised not to travel.

The train line serves as a major route for people travelling to Scotland. Network Rail are also working to remove tree branches on tracks.

Suffolk Police reported a ‘high volume’ of calls regarding the weather. They reminded the public to only call 999 in an emergency.

Meanwhile Northamptonshire Police said they had over 200 weather related calls. Some of those calls were reporting four trees down on the A5 between Pattishall and Weedon.

One passerby decided to clear the road himself, using his chainsaw to remove the tree from a road.

In Wellingborough a gym was evacuated after damage was caused to the building from the winds.

This damage was caused by winds in Wellingborough

Reverend Richard Coles said ‘a number of trees’ were taken down by the wind, including a yew tree from the pre conquest period.

Northampton's Upton FC also had to contend with unfavorable conditions.