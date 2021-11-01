Bedfordshire man who fled to Northern Ireland jailed after assaulting ex-partner

A man who assaulted his ex-partner before fleeing to Northern Ireland has been jailed for almost three years.

Gary Clark, 30, of no fixed abode, also breached non-molestation orders that were in place to protect two former partners.

Clark fled Bedfordshire as police attempted to arrest him and Bedfordshire Police issued his image to the public as a wanted man.

He was eventually tracked down in Northern Ireland and arrested before being brought back to Bedfordshire.

Clark pleaded guilty to two breaches of non-molestation orders, assault, criminal damage and failing to surrender to lawful custody.People can apply for a non-molestation order to prevent a partner or ex-partner from using threats or violence to intimidate them or their children.

On Tuesday, 19 October at Luton Crown Court, Clark was jailed for two years and 11 months.

DC Brendan Street, who led the investigation, said: “We would like to recognise the bravery of the victim for coming forward.

“We are also really grateful for the support of our colleagues in Northern Ireland, as they played a big part in apprehending Clark and bringing him to justice.

“Non-molestation orders are put in place for good reason to protect victims. Clark had no disregard for these really important orders and this case demonstrates that we take any breaches extremely seriously.

“Hopefully this case will serve as a deterrent to violent offenders and warn anyone committing domestic abuse that we will continue to pursue them regardless where they are.”