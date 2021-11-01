Clear up begins after strong winds hit Northamptonshire

Play video

Shocking video captured by a driving instructor in Northamptonshire shows the true impact of the weather which hit Northamptonshire yesterday, just 24 hours before the start of the COP 26 summit in Glasgow.

Sharon Carter who runs Meadow Driving School in the town took the video while out on a lesson with a pupil during the inclement weather.

She said: "we had stopped because there was a long piece of wood coming towards us in the road. If we had kept moving, I think the fence panel would have hit us."

Trees fell onto roads, fence panels were dislodged and damage was caused to overhead cables on train lines, leaving people in the county to clear up the damage.

Some people in Northamptonshire said they saw what looked like a ‘mini tornado’ sweeping through streets.

Anyone who was travelling to the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow from London on the train may have experienced delays, with damage to overhead wires at Peterborough. Passengers were advised not to travel.

The train line serves as a major route for people travelling to Scotland. Network Rail are also working to remove tree branches on tracks.