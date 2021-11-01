Man arrested after two people die in crash on the A421

A man has been arrested after two people died in a crash in Bedfordshire this morning.

Bedfordshire police said they were called to the A421 just before 8am, after it had been reported that a car and an HGV lorry were involved in a collision travelling westbound between the Black Cat roundabout and the A428.

The crash caused the vehicles to catch fire and two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have said that this is a "complex recovery" and both westbound and eastbound carriageways will remain closed today.

They are appealing for information and dashcam footage to assist with the investigation.

Sergeant David Burstow, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those involved at this time. We are working hard to establish the circumstances of the collision and ask that if you were travelling either westbound or eastbound this morning and have dashcam footage please come forward.”

Police say the next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.