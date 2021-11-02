Cambridge United beat Arsenal and Fulham to claim the 'Cup26' trophy

Cambridge United beat some heavy hitting opposition to win inaugural CUP26 trophy – football’s biggest-ever climate tournament.

49 football clubs took part in the competition, with The U's earning a hard fought victory over eight other finalists, including Arsenal, Fulham, Spurs and Aston Villa.

The final marked the culmination of eight weeks of close competition that has seen incredible support from thousands of fans, families and schools.

The competition involved completing a series of goal scoring climate actions to help teams rise up the league table and protect the planet.

Cambridge United’s fans also won the Planet Super League Impact Award for having the greatest impact during CUP26.