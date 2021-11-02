COP-26: Coastal communities in the east issue plea to world leaders
Coastal communities in the east are calling for world leaders at the COP-26 conference in Glasgow to take action on coastal erosion before it's too late.
Discussions have centred on some of the biggest environmental issues facing our globe and on day two of the conference there's been pledges to reduce methane emissions and deforestation, as well as address the impact of littering on our planet.
Now in places like Hemsby in Norfolk they want to see more action on coastal erosion, one of the biggest issues threatening parts of the East Anglian coastline.
No one is more aware of climate change than army veteran Lance Martin. Three and a half months after he moved into his seaside chalet in Hemsby came the Beast from the East when five houses fell into the sea and eight more had to be demolished.
The next big event could take his home too which is why locals and the crew of Hemsby lifeboat have helped build up sea defences around him.
Daniel Hurd knows the force of the sea well, he's Coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat.
He's warning that there won't be a Hemsby beach let alone a Hemsby Lifeboat station if permanent sea defences aren't put in soon.
Yesterday a planning application went in for a 1,300 metre rock berm to run along the base of the dunes, giant boulders which would slow down erosion.
But funding it remains a challenge and its unlikely to be built anytime soon.
Three thousand people live in Hemsby. In the summer 20 thousand holiday makers flock to the resort and tourism alone is worth twenty million.