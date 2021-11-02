COP-26: Coastal communities in the east issue plea to world leaders

Play video

Coastal communities in the east are calling for world leaders at the COP-26 conference in Glasgow to take action on coastal erosion before it's too late.

Discussions have centred on some of the biggest environmental issues facing our globe and on day two of the conference there's been pledges to reduce methane emissions and deforestation, as well as address the impact of littering on our planet.

Now in places like Hemsby in Norfolk they want to see more action on coastal erosion, one of the biggest issues threatening parts of the East Anglian coastline.

No one is more aware of climate change than army veteran Lance Martin. Three and a half months after he moved into his seaside chalet in Hemsby came the Beast from the East when five houses fell into the sea and eight more had to be demolished.

130 Feet of land lost by Lance Martin in 4 years

Trying to protect the Hemsby coastline

The next big event could take his home too which is why locals and the crew of Hemsby lifeboat have helped build up sea defences around him.

I'd like to hear that we take care of our own, that we do something for everyone along this coastline, lets cut through all the red tape, lets get the money and get this sorted Lance Martin

Hemsby in 2013 Credit: ITV Anglia

Daniel Hurd knows the force of the sea well, he's Coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat.

He's warning that there won't be a Hemsby beach let alone a Hemsby Lifeboat station if permanent sea defences aren't put in soon.

I've never known a performance like it, to sit round tables constantly arguing, we know what needs doing along this coast, we see it every year the sea taking the base of the dunes Daniel Hurd, Coxswain, Hemsby Lifeboat

Yesterday a planning application went in for a 1,300 metre rock berm to run along the base of the dunes, giant boulders which would slow down erosion.

But funding it remains a challenge and its unlikely to be built anytime soon.

The environment is ever changing, I look at some of the landmarks on this beach now and I never thought they would be in the sea James Bensley, Cafe owner and Hemsby councillor

Lance Martin Credit: ITV Anglia

Three thousand people live in Hemsby. In the summer 20 thousand holiday makers flock to the resort and tourism alone is worth twenty million.