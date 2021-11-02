Essex man jailed for attacking neighbour with drill in DIY argument

A man who attacked his neighbour in Harlow with an electric drill during an argument over late night DIY, has been jailed.

Officers were called to an address in Church End, Harlow in August last year after reports a man had been attacked with an electric drill.

When they arrived, officers found Eddie Achunche, 45, still with the drill in his hand.

The police said the victim was unhappy with Achunche drilling late the previous night and had confronted him about keeping other residents awake.

Witnesses described how following the argument, they saw the victim lying on the floor with Achunche standing over him with the drill in his hand and calling the ambulance service.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries to his head and face, with the drill bit found to have gone 5cm into his brain.

Essex police said the man had a bleed on the brain and now has significant weakness and physical impairment on his right upper and lower limbs. He also has double vision in one eye and memory and cognitive issues.

Achunche claimed he was acting in self defence and hadn’t meant to hurt anyone but following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, he was found guilty of GBH without intent.

He was found not guilty of GBH with intent and at sentencing was jailed to four and a half years in prison.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Alana McCreath, described Achunche as a volatile man.

"He’s shown little remorse for his actions and tried to persuade officers he was acting in self-defence. Fortunately we, and the jury, were able to see through this and he will now spend the foreseeable future in prison," she said.

“I want to praise the courage of the victim and the support from his family. He will have to live with the consequences of Achunche’s actions for the rest of his life and has show incredible bravery throughout the investigation and court process.” Alana McCreath added.