Play video

Tanya Mercer went to meet one family who attended the protest.

Campaigners from the region have been to Westminster today as part of a protest to allow families to access medical cannabis under prescription in the UK.

The group 'End Our Pain' said that families were being left thousands of pounds out of pockets after paying for private prescriptions - despite a change in the law three years ago allowing certain patients to treatment through the NHS.

Despite the changes to the law, only 3 NHS prescriptions have been issued for this medical cannabis. It contains only tiny levels of the active ingredient which gets recreational drug users high.

Many parents, including Rocco's from Woodbridge in Suffolk say that they worry that other families will not be able to afford the private prescription.

Cost wise we are looking about £800 a month at the minute there are families out there which are paying a lot more than us some are paying up to £2000 a month. we were some of the fortune ones in respect of getting it a lot of people were having to remortgage their houses..people have had to sell their houses to fund their child's medical cannabis Jonathan and Stephanie Mickelsen

Rocco has a serious form of epilepsy and at one point he was having three major seizures a day.

It's been a drastic improvement, so now we are in a position where Rocco's having atonic seizures a month, but there's an expense. Jonathan and Stephanie Mickelsen

Today Jon and Steph joined other families in Westminster to lobby MPs to make the drug readily available and more easily prescribed on the NHS.

Play video

Matt Hudson went to meet one family who relies on medical cannabis.

Indie-Rose.

Another family that also need help are Indie-Rose Montgomery's family from Suffolk.

They are paying hundreds of pounds a month privately because they can't get an NHS prescription.

They legalised cannabis three years ago and while that was amazing a brilliant and a massive milestone we have no education in the doctors for them to feel confident to prescribe. Indie is a completely different child without cannabis oil she doesn't talk at all she doesn't smile she doesn't walk she doesn't have a quality of life. Tannine Montgomery, Indie-Rose's mum

They weren't able to go along to the protest today. But Tannie has set up a legal CBD distribution company to help other families.

To be honest it makes my day when I get a text message from a patient, in effect, a customer who's been giving it to their child saying "my child stood up today" and it's all thanks to you or their child had a birthday party and didn't have a seizure. It geniunely makes me cry because it's the best feeling in the world, knowing that I've lived that life of seeing my child sick. Tannine Montgomery, Indie-Rose's mum

Both sets of parents believe it is safer and more effective than powerful drugs which are routinely prescribed to control epilepsy.