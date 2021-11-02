Man appears in court charged with murder in 'no body' investigation

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in 2018, after family members reported her missing last month.

56-year-old Stuart Williamson of Barford Road in Colton, Norfolk, spoke only to confirm his personal details when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court

He is charged with the murder of 58-year-old Diane Douglas between December 1 and December 31 2018.

Norfolk Police said Williamson was arrested in Wales on Saturday.

Ms Douglas, from Colton, near Norwich, was reported missing by family members on October 21 this year.

Police said detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team had declared the case a "no body" murder probe after inquiries revealed Ms Douglas had not been seen for a "significant period".

The bearded defendant, who appeared by video-link from Wymondham police investigation centre, remained seated throughout the brief hearing.

He was not asked to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.