Norfolk orbital railway moves a step closer

Play video

Watch our report from Callum Fairhurst

A group planning to create an orbital railway around Norfolk say it will boost the economy and improve connectivity.

While the majority of the route is already served by an existing rail network sections of track between Holt and Dereham will need to be restored to make the giant loop, and the group behind the idea say they're making steady progress.

The railway is designed to improve the public transport system in North Norfolk, it will operate using modern trains and it is designed to link up many of the major towns in Norfolk Derek Haynes, Norfolk Orbital Railway

75% of the 83 mile route is already served by existing lines including the North Norfolk Railway and the Bittern Line operated by Greater Anglia.

The team behind the orbital plan hope that by completing the loop they'll connect communities and enhance the economy.

Land the group has purchased alongside the Holt bypass Credit: ITV Anglia

The Norfolk Orbital Railway group has already brought land, bridges, and recently secured an important part of the circular route, an old bedding track from High Kelling into Holt.

We've made a number of very important steps, this latest acquisition was critical because it now enables the railway to be extended alongside the bypass and through Holt Derek Haynes, Norfolk Orbital Railway

The restored lines would link Holt with Dereham via Melton Constable and Fakenham Credit: ITV Anglia

The planned route will also include Melton Constable, which was built in the 1880's at the junction of four railway lines which have all since closed.