Call for action after another death on guided busway in Cambridge

The family of a cyclist who died on the guided busway in Cambridge three years ago has called for an urgent safety review after the death of a pedestrian in the same area last week.

Steve Moir died in 2018 when his bike clipped a curb and he fell in front of a bus.

For three years now his brother Liam and his uncle Rob have been warning that without action more cyclists and pedestrians would lose their lives along the guided busway.

They've been calling for physical safety measures including a fence ever since.

I know of other accidents that have happened here since. They say they're going to do something but they never really do anything to make it safer and accidents are going to keep happening because this stretch of the busway is only going to get busier and busier Liam Moir, Steve's brother

Rob & Liam Moir Credit: ITV Anglia

A woman pedestrian in her 50s died last week after being struck by a bus close to where Steve Moir was killed.

Few other details have been released but the police are appealing for information.

Meanwhile three years after his death Steve's family is still waiting for answers.

I understand that the health and safety report from Steve's accident is still ongoing that's obviously been underway for three years now. I don't know when it's going to conclude. It could be two weeks. It could be two years. Clearly based on the latest tragic events something needs to be done now Rob Moir, Steve's uncle

The guided busway runs for 16 miles between St Ives and Cambridge. It has a track along which buses travel adjacent to a pedestrian pavement and cycleway.

The question of fencing was considered at the public inquiry into the busway. Cambridgeshire County Council believes that overall this is a safe transport infrastructure and continues to keep safety of the busway under review Cambridgeshire County Council

Roxanne De Beaux cycling alongside the busway Credit: ITV Anglia

Speed limits at some points were reduced following Steve's death. Cycle groups wanted them dropped further.