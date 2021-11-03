Call for action after another death on guided busway in Cambridge

The family of a cyclist who died on the guided busway in Cambridge three years ago has called for an urgent safety review after the death of a pedestrian in the same area last week.
Steve Moir died in 2018 when his bike clipped a curb and he fell in front of a bus.
For three years now his brother Liam and his uncle Rob have been warning that without action more cyclists and pedestrians would lose their lives along the guided busway.
They've been calling for physical safety measures including a fence ever since.
A woman pedestrian in her 50s died last week after being struck by a bus close to where Steve Moir was killed.
Few other details have been released but the police are appealing for information.
Meanwhile three years after his death Steve's family is still waiting for answers.
The guided busway runs for 16 miles between St Ives and Cambridge. It has a track along which buses travel adjacent to a pedestrian pavement and cycleway.
Speed limits at some points were reduced following Steve's death. Cycle groups wanted them dropped further.