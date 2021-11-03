Northampton recycling expert says we need to end our love of plastic

A waste and recycling expert based in Northamptonshire says everybody needs to change their relationship with plastic and learn to take responsibility for what we throw away.

In the UK, government figures show nearly 2 and a half million tonnes of plastic waste is generated each year and less than half of that is recycled.

Food for Thought in Wellingborough

Kerry Leese runs Food for Thought, a zero waste shop in Wellingborough, with around 600 products all sold to customers in refilable containers

I think people are a little bit surprised and some say they did this in the 80s and this is really a more hygienic version of that. There's not loads of open sacks or anything. But yeah, I think it's the traditional way of shopping Kerry Leese, Food for Thought

In the UK 47.4% of the plastic we use is recycled. By comparison 76.0% of metal is recycled.

Experts say initiatives like Food for Thought can make a huge difference.

If you round up 60 million people in the UK all making a small change, then it starts to become that huge change that we need Professor Margaret Bates, Waste expert, University of Northampton

Good To Be makes alternatives to plastic Credit: ITV Anglia

At Delapre Abbey in Northampton, Good To Bee makes a alternative products to plastic.

They include Beeswax and vegan bags and wraps which can be used as an alternative to cling film

Every time we help one person make one little swap, one little change, we're helping reduce plastic, we're helping reduce food waste, we're helping save people time and money which everyone's trying to save in their daily lives Freya Cox, Good To Bee

Experts say a reduction in plastic requires a wider cultural change.