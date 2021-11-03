Northampton recycling expert says we need to end our love of plastic

A waste and recycling expert based in Northamptonshire says everybody needs to change their relationship with plastic and learn to take responsibility for what we throw away.
In the UK, government figures show nearly 2 and a half million tonnes of plastic waste is generated each year and less than half of that is recycled.
Kerry Leese runs Food for Thought, a zero waste shop in Wellingborough, with around 600 products all sold to customers in refilable containers
In the UK 47.4% of the plastic we use is recycled. By comparison 76.0% of metal is recycled.
Experts say initiatives like Food for Thought can make a huge difference.
At Delapre Abbey in Northampton, Good To Bee makes a alternative products to plastic.
They include Beeswax and vegan bags and wraps which can be used as an alternative to cling film
Experts say a reduction in plastic requires a wider cultural change.