Police investigate drink and needle spiking incidents in Suffolk

Police in Suffolk are investigating four reports of people either having their drinks spiked or being pricked with a needle over the weekend.

Two of the incidents were at Revolution bar in Ipswich and one at Bar 21 in the town.

Two reports were that someone had been pricked with a needle and one was a report of a drink being spiked.

Suffolk Police say a further incident of needle spiking was reported in Bury St Edmunds at the Flex nightclub .

Officers say they are investigating all the reports and their enquiries are ongoing.