Tributes to army veteran with 'heart of a lion'

A motorcyclist who died on the A505 at Whittlesford in Cambridgeshire on Friday 29 October has been named as 52-year-old Pete Tunstall from Tring in Hertfordshire .

He was involved in an accident with a grey Mercedes C200 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland X.

His family say he was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who served for 22 years in the British Army in the Royal Corps of Transport and later the Royal Logistics Corps.

He was a very experienced and safe rider who had in the past competed in endurance races on his bike, ridden off-road bikes and had been a close protection driver and rider in the military, trained to advanced police standards Family statement

In his career Pete Tunstall served in Northern Ireland and Iraq.

Pete had the heart of a lion, was fiercely protective of his family and friends and loved his wife Tracy and his children Ryan and Aimee and three step-sons Chris, Alex and Jack totally and unconditionally. He was always ready with a smile, a bear hug and words of encouragement Family statement

In the statement his wife Tracy also asked to to thank everyone who has offered words of comfort and support, and in particular the military community, who she says have been truly amazing.

A 38-year-old man from Diss, in Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs and drug driving.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and has since been released under investigation.