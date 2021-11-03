Tributes have been paid to a mother and daughter who died in a collision during the school run on the A421 in Bedfordshire earlier this week.

Shortly before 8am on Monday 1 November a van, car and a lorry were involved in a collision travelling westbound between the Black Cat roundabout and the A428.

Emma van der Avoird, 55, and her daughter Khiana van der Avoird, 16, of Little Paxton in Cambridgeshire, died at the scene.

The family released a statement saying how they are overcome with sadness and grief .

They were both vibrant, strong and forthright people. Emma was on her way to take Khiana to Bedford Modern School, where she was a bright and popular student. Emma and Khiana were as close as any mother and daughter could be Family statement

The statement added that Emma was a devoted mother who had poured her heart and soul into caring for Khiana since the sudden death of her husband, and Khiana's father, Ed, 10 years ago.

We are devastated that they have been wrenched from us when both of them still had so much living to do. We will all miss Emma and Khiana dearly but take some comfort in the fact they have been reunited as a family Family statement

A man in his 20s from St Neots who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.