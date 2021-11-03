Family pays tribute to mum and daughter killed in Bedfordshire roundabout school run A421 crash
Tributes have been paid to a mother and daughter who died in a collision during the school run on the A421 in Bedfordshire earlier this week.
Shortly before 8am on Monday 1 November a van, car and a lorry were involved in a collision travelling westbound between the Black Cat roundabout and the A428.
Emma van der Avoird, 55, and her daughter Khiana van der Avoird, 16, of Little Paxton in Cambridgeshire, died at the scene.
The family released a statement saying how they are overcome with sadness and grief .
The statement added that Emma was a devoted mother who had poured her heart and soul into caring for Khiana since the sudden death of her husband, and Khiana's father, Ed, 10 years ago.
A man in his 20s from St Neots who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.