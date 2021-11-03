Play video

There's a crisis in care homes - and people are struggling to get the help they need. ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray reports.

A man who cared for his friend after she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimers says he realised was 'literally losing his own life' under the pressure.

Norwich musician Dave Thomas said he had felt privileged to care for his pal, Bonnie.

But as five years wore on, the unpaid carer desperately needed professional assistance but struggled to find help.

Mr Thomas spoke as exclusive new data obtained by ITV News reveals the number of people waiting for care has increased by 91% in just a year.

Watch ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand's exclusive report on the care home staffing crisis:

The crisis in social care has raised concerns that those desperate for care are not getting their needs met.

Ministers have launched a three-week TV advertising campaign to help with the staffing crisis in social care.

There are over a hundred thousand vacancies in care homes up and down the country.

Burnout, Brexit, and low pay has led to an exodus of staff along with a new law that says people in care homes who refuse to be jabbed soon won't be allowed to keep their jobs.

The new care home staff vaccination rule kicks in from November 11.

A freedom of information request revealed Norfolk already had 626 people on its waiting list in September.

Suffolk recorded nearly twice as many people on its waiting list as the year before - from 99 last September 20 to 192 in the same month this year.

Unpaid carer Dave Thomas has raised awareness of the crisis with a petition at Downing Street. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Campaigners like Mr Thomas fear the care home system is growing increasingly pressured.

He highlighted the problems in a petition to Downing Street in the summer.

He told ITV News Anglia: “The first thing to say is that I felt it was a privilege.

Gillian Keegan, Minister of State for Care, tells ITV News being valued and recognised for your work is more important than pay

Play video

"But it got to the point where I realised I was literally losing my own life, any own freedom."“I was prepared to go on as long as possible but I really needed more help and it was very slow-coming, and begrudging, and in the end - too late.”

The government has introduced a TV campaign to help fill 105,000 care vacancies.

It's underpaid, it's hard work. It's physically exhausting. It's mentally exhausting and they have so much responsibility. Armscare director Raj Sehgal

But the owner of four care homes in West Norfolk questions why anyone would want to work in the sector when there's a glut of better paid jobs elsewhere.

ArmsCare director Raj Sehgal said the mandatory vaccination rule was already costing him staff.

He said: "It's underpaid, it's hard work. It's physically exhausting. It's mentally exhausting and they have so much responsibility."

500,000 The number of extra care staff needed by 2035

626 The number of people on Norfolk's care waiting list in September 2021

£9 The average hourly wage of a UK care worker

This time last year he had 102 staff - now he has 70.

Six of those staff are leaving because of the jabs for jobs rules which come into force next Thursday.

"We sounded the alarm bells a year ago," Mr Sehgal added.

ArmCare director Raj Sehgal Credit: ITV News Anglia

With companies like Amazon luring workers with big joining bonuses, unions have argued a pay increase from the current £9 average hourly wage is needed to boost care sector recruitment.

An ageing populations means half a million further care staff will be needed by 2035.

The government is investing 500 million over the next three years to support training and development.

Care worker Amanda Cornwell says she enjoys her job. Credit: ITV News Anglia

One Norfolk care worker recommends the job.

Amanda Cornwell, a care assistant in Terrington St Clement, says there's a huge sense of reward and fulfilment.

She said: “I do enjoy care, I find it very rewarding- like seeing how I help people.”

“It can be tough and hard sometimes but I like making them smile and making a difference