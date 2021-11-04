Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was seriously assaulted by a gang in Peterborough.

Police were called at 5.44pm on Sunday (31 October) to the assault in Hampton Hargate Hill by Hargate Way in Hampton.

The victim was walking with a friend when a group of youths threw an egg at him. The victim shouted back and the group of around 10 youths attacked him, causing serious injuries including a fractured eye socket and fractured jaw.

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and has since been discharged.

DS Tom Power said: “This was a violent attack which left a young boy seriously injured and needing hospital treatment.

“We are taking this incident very seriously and would like to reassure people that we are conducting neighbourhood patrols of the area.

“We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time of the assault and we strongly urge those people, or anyone with any information about the attack, to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact us via our web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/74805/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101.