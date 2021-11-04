Christmas light events in Cambridge called off over Covid concerns

Two big Christmas light switch-ons in Cambridge have been called off as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Cambridge BID says the events at the train station on the 18th November and the Market Square on Sunday 21 November will not take place.

It says it's sad at the decision but with cases still on the up it was the responsible course of action.

Extra support is being given to Cambridgeshire and Suffolk to help to tackle the recent rise in Covid cases.

Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Suffolk have become 'Enhanced Response Areas' which means they get extra Government money and support to tackle the problem.