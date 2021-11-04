A former police officer from Norfolk has been jailed for two years after admitting five offences relating to indecent images of children.

Neal Porter, from the Watton area, appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (Thursday 4 November 2021) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to taking an indecent image of a child, distributing an image of a child and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

The offences relate to incidents which happened in June and October 2020 while Porter was a serving police officer with Norfolk Constabulary.

The court heard the offences came to light during an investigation into sexual activity with a child, a boy under 16.

Porter, who'd worked at Wymondham for a year and five months, was arrested while on duty after officers from the Safeguarding Children Online team became aware of the allegations.

He was taken into police custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre in Suffolk and questioned over the allegations.

Porter admitted being in a sexual relationship with someone he had met via the dating app Grindr. He said he had an honest held belief he was over 16.

During interview, Porter admitted to being in possession of indecent images and videos. Officers seized several devices and found six images and 12 videos on his Porter’s mobile phone.

Porter, who was immediately suspended, was later charged with five offences relating to indecent image offences. Due to evidential difficulties, no charges were brought in relation to sexual activity with a child.

As a result of admissions made in interview, internal misconduct proceedings were fast-tracked and at a hearing held in December last year, Porter was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.

Porter was also placed on the Sex Offender Register and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford said: “Offences relating to indecent images are treated extremely seriously, because every image presents us with the opportunity to identify and protect victims, and pursue those who abuse them and spread this abhorrent material

“There’s no excuses for Porter’s behaviour; he knew what he was doing was wrong and the fact he was a serving police officer at the time only makes it worse. Chief Constable Paul Sanford

“The subject of police conduct rightly remains under increased scrutiny in the aftermath of the Sarah Everard case. Public confidence has been damaged and for me it’s really important the public know we expect the utmost professionalism and the highest standards of personal conduct from officers.

“When these are in question, I’m confident we have the right processes in place to take swift, impartial and robust action and when we’re able to, we’re open and honest about it. In this case, the officer was immediately suspended and when possible in according with Police Regulations, the necessary misconduct proceedings were held, and he was dismissed without notice.