Human remains have been found at a property on the outskirts of Norwich in the search for a missing woman believed to have been murdered three years ago.

Norfolk Police launched a "no-body" murder investigation at the weekend after Diane Douglas' family reported her missing last month.

Since then, excavation work has been carried out in the garden of a house in the village of Colton near Norwich.

Human remains were discovered on Tuesday, which were then recovered on Wednesday.

Formal identification hasn't taken place yet, but police are confident the remains are those of Ms Douglas.

Police have been carrying out excavation work in the garden of a property in Colton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Stuart Williamson, 56, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

He's accused of killing Ms Douglas between 1 and 31 December 2018, and was arrested in Wales at the weekend.

Ms Douglas would have been either 55 or 56 at the time of her death, police said.