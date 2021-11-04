Play video

Ashley Banjo sings the praises of Pride of Britain winner Margaret Seaman in an ITV News Anglia interview

A 92-year-old knitting sensation who has raised thousands of pounds for NHS charities has a high-profile new fan.

Ashley Banjo is eager to get his hands on a Margaret Seaman woollen creation.

"Margaret, I want a jumper," the Pride of Britain host told ITV News Anglia as he hailed the super-knitter's work and her strength after the loss of her husband.

Margaret began channelling her grief into knitting projects eight years ago to raise funds for healthcare heroes.

She has knitted a recreation of the Great Yarmouth seafront, depicting the coastal town's Golden Mile during its 1970s heyday, including the Wellington Pier and the Winter Gardens. Other projects include a replica of the Queen's Sandringham House in wool, and "NHS Knittingale" - a recreation of a hospital during the pandemic.

Margaret Seaman works on her latest woollen creation at the home she shares with her daughter in Caister-on-Sea. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Banjo told ITV News Anglia: "How amazing - [after] the loss of her husband, she picked up her knitting needles and she has been knitting ever since.

"You've got to love that, because she's doing something that obviously brings her peace, something she enjoys but she's also raising money and helping other people.

"What a hero she is."