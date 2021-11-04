Norfolk police to patrol areas the public feel unsafe
Norfolk police have started targeting hotspots where people have said they feel unsafe following the high-profile murder of Sarah Everard.
More than 400 reports have been made on the online Street Safe tool since a police appeal a month ago.
This is part of a Home Office pilot scheme to target areas of concern.
Officers will have a more visible presence and use drones as an extra resource in some places.
Chief Constable Paul Sanford has been patrolling with officers in King's Lynn as part of the Park, Walk and Talk initiative targeting areas people feel unsafe.
Police will look at his information alongside crime figures for different areas to deliver a visible presence and will be using drones as an additional measure in some hotspots.
In another effort to make women and girls feel safe when approached by an officer working on their own, they will proactively offer to carry out a verification check for anyone they come who appears to be concerned for their safety as a result of their interaction with police.
A member of the public can also request that a verification check be carried out and Norfolk police say they will respond immediately if asked to do that.
Officers are sharing information about their patrols on district social media accounts under the hashtag #StreetSafe.
They are encouraging women and girls to get in touch and report areas they feel unsafe.
How to contact the police in an emergency
More information on The Silent Solution
If you are in immediate danger you should still call 999. Police 101 is the non-emergency number.
Some charities and organisations will also be offering support, please see the list on the Norfolk Police website.
The Silent Solution system helps filter out accidental or hoax 999 calls from those who need genuine police assistance. If you are calling from a mobile phone and speaking or making an immediate sound would put you in danger and you need immediate help, call 999 and stay on the line, then press 55 when prompted and the call will be transferred to the police, who will know it is an emergency call.