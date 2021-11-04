Norfolk police to patrol areas the public feel unsafe

Norfolk police have started targeting hotspots where people have said they feel unsafe following the high-profile murder of Sarah Everard.

More than 400 reports have been made on the online Street Safe tool since a police appeal a month ago.

This is part of a Home Office pilot scheme to target areas of concern.

Officers will have a more visible presence and use drones as an extra resource in some places.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford has been patrolling with officers in King's Lynn as part of the Park, Walk and Talk initiative targeting areas people feel unsafe.

We are taking action based on the information fed back directly from communities. We know a visible presence provides reassurance and is an effective way of reducing crime. The Street Safe tool is running until at least the end of this month so we would encourage people to continue to let us know the areas they feel are unsafe in our county. Chief Constable Paul Sanford

405 Reports were made through the Streets Safe tool since the launch

Police will look at his information alongside crime figures for different areas to deliver a visible presence and will be using drones as an additional measure in some hotspots.

In another effort to make women and girls feel safe when approached by an officer working on their own, they will proactively offer to carry out a verification check for anyone they come who appears to be concerned for their safety as a result of their interaction with police.

A member of the public can also request that a verification check be carried out and Norfolk police say they will respond immediately if asked to do that.

Officers are sharing information about their patrols on district social media accounts under the hashtag #StreetSafe.

They are encouraging women and girls to get in touch and report areas they feel unsafe.