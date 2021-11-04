Play video

The Wellingborough MP Peter Bone has revealed his constituency office was vandalised overnight in response to his support of fellow Conservative MP Owen Paterson.

The graffiti sprayed on his office Credit: The Office of Peter Bone MP

Mr Bone was among the MPs who voted yesterday in favour of blocking the suspension of Mr Paterson, who was found to have broken lobbying rules.

Owen Paterson has escaped a Commons suspension

Staff at Mr Bone's office in Wellingborough told ITV News Anglia that they had spent the morning getting rid of graffiti after it was targeted by vandals.

It comes as ministers performed a dramatic U-turn on their plan to overhaul the Commons standards watchdog amid public outrage after Tory MPs voted to let their colleague Owen Paterson escape punishment for "egregious" lobbying.

Mr Paterson was found by the Commons Standards Committee to have repeatedly broken lobbying rules by advocating for two companies which were paying him over £100,000 a year - but instead of accepting a 30-day suspension, some of his Tory colleagues decided the process was unfair and rejected his recommended punishment.

But after apparently noting the public's furious reaction - and seeing newspaper front pages castigate Tory MPs - the government decided it was time to climbdown.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the vote on overhauling the standards system and preventing the immediate suspension of former minister Mr Paterson had "created a certain amount of controversy".

He said he would seek "cross-party" changes to the system after Labour and other opposition parties refused to take part in a "corrupt committee".

The minister suggested any changes may not "apply retrospectively" after the government came under intense criticism for blocking Owen Paterson's immediate suspension.