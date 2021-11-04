Royal Papworth Hospital goes green

Play video

Watch a report from ITV News Anglia's Callum Fairhurst

Climate change is on a lot of people's agendas right now, including the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

For some time the team there has been thinking of ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Using seaweed to make bin bags, solar panels for energy and not using certain gasses that pollute the atmosphere.

Thanks to this technology staff at can now check patients hearts remotely- helping o reduce travel miles Credit: ITV News Anglia

One of the ways they are helping the planet but also improving their support for patients is through remote heart monitoring.

After a short procedure medics at the hospital can read data from patients' hearts every day. Rather than a heart being checked in person once or twice a year, patients receive constant remote monitoring.

It stops unnecessary journeys to the hospital and it also means that issues are spotted quicker.

We now have remote follow up devices that can link with the device in the heart. It is essentially like a little monitor, reducing their need for frequent travel to hospital. Jane Eldridge, Lead Cardiac Physiologist

Staff acknowledge there is still more to be done in reducing single waste plastic- especially in theatres Credit: ITV News Anglia

The hospital used to order thousands of single use aprons and gowns, now they’re all reusable.

Staff acknowledge that more could still be done- with many items in operating theatres still being single use but the hospital hopes they can make a positive difference.