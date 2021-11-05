Play video

Watch: Police arrive at a meeting of Maldon District Council

Police were called to a council meeting in Essex after a councillor with a loud speaker was accused of "breaching the peace".

The meeting of Maldon District Council was eventually abandoned last night after several members walked out.

Police were called to meeting of Maldon District Council. Credit: Maldon District Council

The independent councillor for Heybridge West, Chrisy Morris, was accused of repeatedly disrupting the meeting.

A loud speaker can be seen on the table next to Cllr Morris.

In a livestream of the meeting, Chairman of the Council, Cllr Mark Heard, says: "I'm not interested in what you've got to say, I'm trying to conduct a meeting here so I'm very pleased to see these officers."

In response, Cllr Morris can be heard telling the police officers: "I'm legally entitled to be here. I'm democratically elected, so I'm allowed to speak."

However the Chairman says: "You are not allowed to speak because you've not been heard."

One of the police officers tells Cllr Morris: "At this time you're essentially breaching the peace."

To which Cllr Morris replies: "No I'm not. I'm legally entitled to be here."

Maldon District Council’s Leader, Cllr Wendy Stamp said: “Enough is enough.

"The public may be seeing Cllr Morris’s disruptive behaviour for the first time at last night’s Council meeting.

"However, this has been a regular occurrence and we cannot tolerate this type of behaviour any longer and put members and staff through any further distress.“The attacking and disruptive behaviour of Cllr Chrisy Morris cements the outcomes of two independent investigations into his behaviour.

"Despite the alarming findings in these investigations, Cllr Morris has continued to breach the Council’s code of conduct."